What India Can Learn From Switzerland To Improve Public Transport

The Zurich's public transport system, which is known for its dense network, punctuality and reliability

learn more about Aashika Jain

By Aashika Jain • Nov 17, 2016

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Deputy Director of Zurich Transport Authority who is responsible for the planning of the offer and infrastructure of public transportation in Zurich was in India recently.

Speaking to Entrepreneur India, Dominik Bruhwiler of Switzerland's largest public transport association suggested some measures India could undertake to improve its urban mobility practices.

Owing to the city's 100-year long tradition of public transport, sophisticated structure underneath existing buildings, railway tracks and rivers had to be built according to Bruhwiler.

Dominik Bruhwiler believes for people to use public transport, it has to be made more attractive.

"India needs to give public transport absolute priority," says Bruhwiler.

Compared to other European cities, Zurich has the highest public transport share and the Zurich's public transport system, which is known for its dense network, punctuality and reliability, is largely managed by the Zurich Transport Authority.

"Like in Switzerland, every time a bus or tramway arrives at a red light, an automatic sensor turns green and the public vehicle never has to stop. If you sit in your car and see vehicle go past, you want to change," says Bruhwiler.


Bruhwiler was in India to attend the completion of Year of Swiss innovation in India 2015-16.
Aashika Jain

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Associate Editor, Entrepreneur India

Journalist in the making since 2006! My fastest fingers have worked for India's business news channel CNBC-TV18, global news wire Thomson Reuters, the digital arm of India’s biggest newspaper The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as the Digital Head. 

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Mobility Entrepreneurs Transportation India Switzerland Railway

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth

We've all seen what self-made millionaires look like on TV, but it's a lot more subtle than that. Brian Tracy researched what small daily habits these successful entrepreneurs adopted on their journey from rags to riches.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

Old vs New: Which Tax Regime Is Better For You?

A lot of things became cheaper or costlier, but the limelight of the entire Union Budget 2023-24 was on 'Personal Income Tax'. With the proposed change, let's take a look as to which regime suits your pocket better

By Paromita Gupta

By Entrepreneur Staff

Career

60 Second Business Tips: 3 Ways to Boost Confidence

Business development consultant Terry Rice on silencing self-doubt.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneurs

Nitish Mittersain: The Game Theorist

The CEO, founder and joint MD of gaming unicorn takes us through his journey from being a gamer to building a large diversified gaming company. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for February 2023

By s shanthi and Kabir Singh Bhandari

Leadership

20 Ways to Achieve Street Smart Wisdom for Leaders and Entrepreneurs

Leaders need to be street-smart to stay ahead of the curve, make educated decisions and continue to be successful.

By Jon Michail