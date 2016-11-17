What India Can Learn From Switzerland To Improve Public Transport

The Zurich's public transport system, which is known for its dense network, punctuality and reliability

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Deputy Director of Zurich Transport Authority who is responsible for the planning of the offer and infrastructure of public transportation in Zurich was in India recently.

Speaking to Entrepreneur India, Dominik Bruhwiler of Switzerland's largest public transport association suggested some measures India could undertake to improve its urban mobility practices.

Owing to the city's 100-year long tradition of public transport, sophisticated structure underneath existing buildings, railway tracks and rivers had to be built according to Bruhwiler.

Dominik Bruhwiler believes for people to use public transport, it has to be made more attractive.

"India needs to give public transport absolute priority," says Bruhwiler.

Compared to other European cities, Zurich has the highest public transport share and the Zurich's public transport system, which is known for its dense network, punctuality and reliability, is largely managed by the Zurich Transport Authority.

"Like in Switzerland, every time a bus or tramway arrives at a red light, an automatic sensor turns green and the public vehicle never has to stop. If you sit in your car and see vehicle go past, you want to change," says Bruhwiler.



Bruhwiler was in India to attend the completion of Year of Swiss innovation in India 2015-16.