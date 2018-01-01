Raising Money

5 Ways Venture Capital Can Steal Your Dream
Venture Capital

5 Ways Venture Capital Can Steal Your Dream

Many entrepreneurs chase VC funding, but the ones who fail to get it may be better off than those who do.
Adam Robinson | 9 min read
6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding

6 Tips for Successfully Marketing Your Crowdfunding Campaign

A successful crowdfunding campaign requires more than just a few social shares.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.
Entrepreneur Network

Events Cost Money. Here Are 3 Ways to Secure Sponsorship.

Events are an amazing way to connect with your customers and community and to build your network and pipeline -- but you need cash to pull them off.
Michael Donnelly | 3 min read
This Promising Uber Rival Just Raised $120 Million
Ridesharing Apps

This Promising Uber Rival Just Raised $120 Million

Cabify is based in Spain but big in Latin America.
David Meyer | 2 min read
How This Young CEO Made the Transition From Founder to Leader
Leadership

How This Young CEO Made the Transition From Founder to Leader

3-D printed insole company SOLS' chief executive talks raising money and managing a large team as a young female founder.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
Everyone Pays to Raise Money
Raising Capital

Everyone Pays to Raise Money

One way or another, entrepreneurs always pay to obtain capital.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Airbnb Reportedly Raises Another $100 Million in Funding
Airbnb

Airbnb Reportedly Raises Another $100 Million in Funding

The home-sharing startup expects to be profitable in 2016, a source says.
Reuters | 1 min read
What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding
Funding Secrets

What the Founders of Job Platform WayUp Learned About Venture Funding

Having just raised $7.8 million in a Series A round, founder Liz Wessel shares what she learned from the experience.
Alex Iskold | 7 min read
Hustling 101: These 5 Entrepreneurs Negotiated Big Value for Small Money
Starting a Business

Hustling 101: These 5 Entrepreneurs Negotiated Big Value for Small Money

So, say there's something you need and can't afford. If you're like these five, that's simply not going to hold you back.
Alex Turnbull | 5 min read
4 Strategies to Use When Raising Money for Your B Corps
Project Grow

4 Strategies to Use When Raising Money for Your B Corps

How to fundraise without compromising the triple bottom line.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
