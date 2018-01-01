razor

The Long And Short Of A Beard
Start-up Opportunity

Facial hair is no more uncouth, untidy or a sign of poor grooming, but men today feel instead of removing it, beard should be kept neat and tidy.
Sugandh Bahl | 6 min read
This Startup is Revolutionizing the Way India Shaves
Rustam Singh | 9 min read
