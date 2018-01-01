regional opportunity
Opportunity
The Vernacular Window of Opportunity
Use of Vernaculars is going to open the doors of the world of internet to millions in India hence Indian Entrepreneurs cannot choose to miss this opportunity
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.