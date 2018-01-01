Regret

More From This Topic

Fess It, Then Fix it: Studying Mistakes Is How You Find Opportunities to Innovation.
Failure

Fess It, Then Fix it: Studying Mistakes Is How You Find Opportunities to Innovation.

Failure is an inevitable part of business. Publicly praise employees when they take ownership of the process.
Jason Forrest | 4 min read
Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You
Personality

Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You

A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
The Tragedy of Selling Yourself Short
Motivation

The Tragedy of Selling Yourself Short

We can never be certain we will achieve our lofty ambitions but we are sure to regret it if we never try.
Peter Voogd | 6 min read
You'll Never Regret This Business Investment
Editor's Note

You'll Never Regret This Business Investment

Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief recalls the time she fell in love with a work of art and what it taught her.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Don't Fear Failure -- They Fear Regret
Work-Life Balance

Entrepreneurs Don't Fear Failure -- They Fear Regret

Live freely, in the pursuit of creativity, self expression and authenticity.
Jason Womack | 4 min read
10 Regrets Most Entrepreneurs Eventually Face
Entrepreneurial Mindset

10 Regrets Most Entrepreneurs Eventually Face

Burning bridges? Putting off company culture?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
The Best Time to Take Action Is Now
Motivation

The Best Time to Take Action Is Now

Follow the Dale Carnegie school of thought. Doing something is always better than doing nothing.
Jeremy Ellens | 4 min read
The 5 Biggest Regrets Entrepreneurs Face
Leadership Strategy

The 5 Biggest Regrets Entrepreneurs Face

These gut-wrenching errors can take an emotional toll for years.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?
Fear

Is Fear Stopping You From Going After What You Want?

Comedian Jim Carrey's 2014 commencement message illustrated the importance of always choosing love over fear.
Sarah Vermunt | 3 min read
The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.
Inventors

The Keurig K-Cup's Inventor Says He Feels Bad That He Made It. Here's Why.

K-cups are everywhere. And its waste is, too, thanks to the fact that the cups are almost impossible to recycle.
Drake Baer | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.