Reinvention 2013
General Motors
For 100 Years, General Motors Was All About Cars. Now, It's All About People.
The big three Detroit auto maker is broadening its mission, which means the brand has to tell a new story.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
A Snapshot of Startups in Small-Town America
Far from the maddening crowds, and five years since the financial crisis, we look at the entrepreneurship scene in Burlington, Vt.; Chico, Calif.; Lehi, Utah; Iowa City, Iowa; and Lansing, Mich.
Starting a Business
A Backstage Tour of Orlando's Startups
Florida's "happiest place on earth" may be best known for mouse ears, but you'll find startups working on everything from healthy school lunches to hybrid geothermal systems.
Starting a Business
Orlando Entrepreneurs Say Magic Is Returning
After suffering the double whammy of a housing crash and drop in tourism spending, Orlando's economy seems to have turned a corner.
Starting a Business
A Look at Indy's Innovators
Forget the jokes about corn. Indiana's capital city is quietly rolling out solutions for everything from tracking scientific data and charitable donations to juggling kids' soccer schedules.
Starting a Business
Indy's Entrepreneurs Make a Full-Court Press
Sure, Indianapolis is better known for basketball and car racing than entrepreneurship. But proponents say Indy is the best place to launch and grow a startup right now.
Starting a Business
Stepping Inside Boise's Startup Scene
No one ever called Idaho's capital a busting metropolis. But its entrepreneurs know how to think big. Here's a look.
Starting a Business
Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City
A look at a surprising startup city, plus three other locations to keep your eye on.
Starting a Business
Boise Attracts Startups Seeking Quality of Life
Idaho's capital doesn't have the resources of a bubble town. But sustainable growth and mountain views are drawing entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
Let the Good Times Roll: Big Easy Kicks Off Entrepreneur Week
There's more to New Orleans than jazz and beignets. The city, which has been luring startups with new resources, gears up for its fifth Entrepreneur Week.
Starting a Business
Behold Some of Baton Rouge's New Ventures
Louisiana's capital city is more than just the home of Louisiana State University. Here's a look at entrepreneurs setting up shop there.