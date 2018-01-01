Reinvention 2013

A Snapshot of Startups in Small-Town America
A Snapshot of Startups in Small-Town America

Far from the maddening crowds, and five years since the financial crisis, we look at the entrepreneurship scene in Burlington, Vt.; Chico, Calif.; Lehi, Utah; Iowa City, Iowa; and Lansing, Mich.
Sarah Max | 7 min read
A Backstage Tour of Orlando's Startups
A Backstage Tour of Orlando's Startups

Florida's "happiest place on earth" may be best known for mouse ears, but you'll find startups working on everything from healthy school lunches to hybrid geothermal systems.
Sarah Max
Orlando Entrepreneurs Say Magic Is Returning
Orlando Entrepreneurs Say Magic Is Returning

After suffering the double whammy of a housing crash and drop in tourism spending, Orlando's economy seems to have turned a corner.
Sarah Max | 5 min read
A Look at Indy's Innovators
A Look at Indy's Innovators

Forget the jokes about corn. Indiana's capital city is quietly rolling out solutions for everything from tracking scientific data and charitable donations to juggling kids' soccer schedules.
Sarah Max
Indy's Entrepreneurs Make a Full-Court Press
Indy's Entrepreneurs Make a Full-Court Press

Sure, Indianapolis is better known for basketball and car racing than entrepreneurship. But proponents say Indy is the best place to launch and grow a startup right now.
Sarah Max | 6 min read
Stepping Inside Boise's Startup Scene
Stepping Inside Boise's Startup Scene

No one ever called Idaho's capital a busting metropolis. But its entrepreneurs know how to think big. Here's a look.
Sarah Max
Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City
Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City

A look at a surprising startup city, plus three other locations to keep your eye on.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Boise Attracts Startups Seeking Quality of Life
Boise Attracts Startups Seeking Quality of Life

Idaho's capital doesn't have the resources of a bubble town. But sustainable growth and mountain views are drawing entrepreneurs.
Sarah Max | 5 min read
Let the Good Times Roll: Big Easy Kicks Off Entrepreneur Week
Let the Good Times Roll: Big Easy Kicks Off Entrepreneur Week

There's more to New Orleans than jazz and beignets. The city, which has been luring startups with new resources, gears up for its fifth Entrepreneur Week.
Sarah Max | 4 min read
Behold Some of Baton Rouge's New Ventures
Behold Some of Baton Rouge's New Ventures

Louisiana's capital city is more than just the home of Louisiana State University. Here's a look at entrepreneurs setting up shop there.
Sarah Max
