Retailing
Starting a Business
How to Find Your Inventory Sweet Spot
You are what you sell, so we'll help you learn to match the needs and wants of your customers to the right goods and prices.
More From This Topic
Retail Businesses
6 Tips for Keeping Your Store Relevant to Online Shoppers
If customers are finding what they need in your store just to buy it online, it's time to update your retail strategy.
Big Data
Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind
Merchants will merge shoppers' physical and digital worlds, bringing an online data-driven strategy to storefronts
Growth Strategies
5 Secrets to Painless Returns
Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Growth Strategies
5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes
Having a clear return policy and having a process for handling returns can reduce revenue loss and increase customer satisfaction.
Starting a Business
How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Growth Strategies
6 Simple, Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Growth Strategies
Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday
If you're looking to lock horns with Big Box Discounters on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we have some tips.
Growth Strategies
5 Easy Ways to Handle Holiday Crowds
Follow these tips to ensure you don't lose holiday shoppers or sales.
Growth Strategies
6 Tips to Reduce Employee Theft
One in every 40 employees steals from their employer. Make sure that your store isn't a target.
Marketing
Business Owners: Want to Offer a Black Friday Deal? Here's How.
Small-business retailers may not be able to match the Black Friday extravaganzas offered by the big-box stores, but there are certain things they can do to compete.