Retailing

6 Tips for Keeping Your Store Relevant to Online Shoppers
Retail Businesses

6 Tips for Keeping Your Store Relevant to Online Shoppers

If customers are finding what they need in your store just to buy it online, it's time to update your retail strategy.
George Deeb | 4 min read
Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind
Big Data

Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind

Merchants will merge shoppers' physical and digital worlds, bringing an online data-driven strategy to storefronts
Puneet Mehta | 6 min read
5 Secrets to Painless Returns
Growth Strategies

5 Secrets to Painless Returns

Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes
Growth Strategies

5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes

Having a clear return policy and having a process for handling returns can reduce revenue loss and increase customer satisfaction.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Starting a Business

How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers

Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Ronald L. Bond | 4 min read
6 Simple, Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Growth Strategies

6 Simple, Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday
Growth Strategies

Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday

If you're looking to lock horns with Big Box Discounters on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we have some tips.
Matthew Ong | 3 min read
5 Easy Ways to Handle Holiday Crowds
Growth Strategies

5 Easy Ways to Handle Holiday Crowds

Follow these tips to ensure you don't lose holiday shoppers or sales.
Michele Meyer | 4 min read
6 Tips to Reduce Employee Theft
Growth Strategies

6 Tips to Reduce Employee Theft

One in every 40 employees steals from their employer. Make sure that your store isn't a target.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
Business Owners: Want to Offer a Black Friday Deal? Here's How.
Marketing

Business Owners: Want to Offer a Black Friday Deal? Here's How.

Small-business retailers may not be able to match the Black Friday extravaganzas offered by the big-box stores, but there are certain things they can do to compete.
Coeli Carr | 5 min read
