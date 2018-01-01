Jane Porter

Guest Writer
Writer and editor

Jane Porter is a freelance writer and editor based in Brooklyn, NY. You can find more of her work at Janeroseporter.com

4 Surprising Predictors of Workplace Happiness
Employee Morale

It is all about the details.
6 min read
How to Master the Art of 'Just Start'
Ready for Anything

But getting started is about understanding and overcoming the obstacles -- be it mental, emotional, or physical -- that hold us back from diving right in.
5 min read
The Science Behind Setting Goals and Achieving Them
Goal Setting

Rather than letting your to-do list or set of goals overwhelm you, break down what you're trying to achieve into the smallest, most attainable steps and focus on being realistic about what you can get done
7 min read
What Psychology Teaches Us About Structuring Our Workday to Get the Most Done
Ready for Anything

We need to take a closer look at the science of how our brain functions throughout the day and try to match the right tasks to the right mindset to help maximize productivity.
7 min read
How to Change Your Habits for the Better
Habits

Breaking out of your daily routines can be a powerful way to unlock great new ideas, both personally and professionally.
6 min read
How a Biomed Tech Company Raised $35.7 Million Before Going to Market
Think Like Cleveland

CardioInsight found a way to 3D map the heart's electrical activity, but it took a village of funding resources to get there.
5 min read
How One Idea Went From the Research Lab to the Marketplace -- Raising More than $6 Million in the Process
Think Like Cleveland

Researchers can monetize their innovations if they keep this entrepreneur's lessons learned in mind.
5 min read
How an Innovative Whiskey Brand Won Angel Investors (Without Getting Them Wasted)
Project Grow

Cleveland Whiskey built its credibility before approaching angel investors for money and mentorship.
5 min read
How This Pet Startup Raised $4.5 Million in Funding
Project Grow

This pet insurance company looked to a non-profit venture development organization for funding in this series exploring options for startups outside Silicon Valley.
5 min read
Think Like Cleveland: 6 Ingredients to Boosting Business Growth
Project Grow

To understand growth, understand the factors that create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.
9 min read
My First MOOC: The Planning Behind a Massive Open Online Course
Project Grow

A business professor reveals the countless hours required to stage an online course for thousands of students from around the globe. Trust us, it's not for the faint of heart.
5 min read
Need Fresh Content For Your Blog? Try These 3 Idea-Generating Tips
Marketing

Make the effort to connect with your blog readers in unique and meaningful ways by sharing stories born from your experiences. Here are three ways to do it.
3 min read
5 Ways to Use Twitter Beyond the Basics
Marketing

There's so much more to Twitter than tweeting out your latest new promotions or sales. Here are five key ways to energize your Twitter strategy on a budget.
5 min read
How Failure Made These Entrepreneurs Millions
Leadership

Even the most successful entrepreneurs experience their share of failures. Here are five ways to use failure as a means to succeed.
6 min read
10 Questions to Ask Before Family and Friends Become Business Partners
Starting a Business

Thinking about bringing loved ones into your business? Before you take that leap, here's what you need to know to protect your relationships and your company.
6 min read
