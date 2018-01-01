RFID

More From This Topic

A Digital 'Tattoo' You Can Only See With a Smartphone
Technology

A Digital 'Tattoo' You Can Only See With a Smartphone

Thinking about getting some ink under your skin? Maybe consider this instead.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
5 Cutting Edge Ways to Combat Employee Theft
Technology

5 Cutting Edge Ways to Combat Employee Theft

Keep your company's assets safe with these state-of-the-art technologies.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
Bling It On: A New Option for Mobile Payments
Entrepreneurs

Bling It On: A New Option for Mobile Payments

A California yogurt shop and other merchants are turning to a new mobile commerce method that sticks it to cash and credit.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
