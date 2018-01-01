Rock bands

More From This Topic

How Being a Post-Punk Singer Prepared Me for the Startup Life
Startups

How Being a Post-Punk Singer Prepared Me for the Startup Life

Tech founder on seeking funds for albums, booking tours and hanging with Dave Grohl.
David Larson Levine | 5 min read
No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs
Lessons

No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs

What was thought of a case of rock star excess actually provides a powerful business lesson.
Steve Jones | 4 min read
The Startup Success Story Behind the Band of the Day App
Technology

The Startup Success Story Behind the Band of the Day App

The Band of the Day daily music-discovery magazine app lets musicians be seen and heard.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
How Social Media Saved a Hollywood Landmark
Marketing

How Social Media Saved a Hollywood Landmark

The Roxy Theatre on Hollywood's Sunset Strip was on its way down when Nic Adler took over and restored it to prominence in the North American music scene.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
How 'Augmented Reality' Software Can Blur the Lines Between Online and Offline Worlds
Technology

How 'Augmented Reality' Software Can Blur the Lines Between Online and Offline Worlds

Total Immersion's Augmented Reality software solutions gives heavy metal band Mastodon an edge with fans.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Three Franchises Far From Business As Usual
Franchises

Three Franchises Far From Business As Usual

From rock 'n roll to divorce to kickball, these companies take franchising to a new creative level.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on Reinventing the Music Industry
Growth Strategies

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on Reinventing the Music Industry

For this iconoclastic rocker, there are no limits to how music can be packaged, delivered and consumed.
Jason Ankeny | 9 min read
Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips on Reinvention
Growth Strategies

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips on Reinvention

The frontman for the alternative rock band shares his thoughts about innovation, success and learning from mistakes.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.