Online Retailers Are Now Tax Collectors
The impacts of the Supreme Court decision are now being felt by ecommerce sellers -- just in time for Black Friday.
Amazon
Amazon Will Collect State Sales Taxes Nationwide April 1
If you're shopping in a state that has a sales tax, Amazon will collect it.
Papa Murphy's
Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?
If take-and-back pizza franchisees don't know their state's sales tax and food stamps laws, they can lose big.
Technology
10 Stories From the Web to Know About This Week
At CGI, students offer edible bugs, YouTube grants super commenting powers, lessons from MIT's Comedy Hack Day, Thrillist's founders tell their startup story. This week's notable news and tantalizing tidbits for entrepreneurs:
Finance
How to Make Sure Your Business Isn't Paying Too Much in Sales Tax
Consider taking these three steps to avoid overpaying the tax man. Plus, the best and the worst tax states for business owners.