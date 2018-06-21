Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Supreme Court Gives States OK to Collect Sales Taxes on Online Sales Internet retailers who have been largely exempt from out-of-state sales taxes will now owe billions annually.

By Peter Page

Alex Wong | Getty Images

The Supreme Court has handed state governments a multibillion dollar windfall by overturning two previous rulings from decades ago that made internet sales largely exempt from sales taxes.

The ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc upheld a state law that made online sales subject the South Dakota sales tax "as if the seller had a physical presence in the State." The law applies to any seller that delivered more than $100,000 of goods or services into the South Dakota or made more than 200 separate transactions in the state in a year. The phrasing of the South Dakota statute was intended to set in motion its challenge to ruling by the Supreme Court ruled in 1992 -- two years before the first documented online sale -- that mail order sales were not subject to sales tax unless the seller had a "substantial physical presence" in the state where the purchase was made.

Related: Your Ecommerce Business Might Owe a Ton of Taxes You Don't Know About

Sales taxes account for an average of 46 percent of state revenue, according to the National Association of State Legislatures. South Dakota contended it has lost $48 million and $58 million annually to untaxed internet sales. The ramifications nationally are big. In 2017 ecommerce accounted for 13 percent of total retail sales and 49 percent of the growth.

The majority opinion was written by Justice Anthony Kennedy and joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. Chief Justice John Roberts in a dissenting opinion said Congress should decide the issue. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan joined the dissent.

Kennedy, in the majority opinion, wrote that the requirement of a "physical presence" to collect sales taxes was questionable even in the previous rulings and "is a judicially created tax shelter for businesses that limit their physical presence in a State but sell their goods and services to the State's consumers, something that has become easier and more prevalent as technology has advanced."

Predictably, the decision is being hailed in the 45 states that collect sales taxes but Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon which has no sales tax, vowed to overturn the decision with new federal legislation.

Related: Why Internet Sales Tax is Bad Public Policy (Opinion)

"The Supreme Court has given the green light for states to establish an underground, nationwide, privatized tax-collecting bureaucracy," said Wyden in a statement. "I'll do everything I can as the top Democrat on the Finance Committee to protect Oregonians -- and small business everywhere -- from being harmed by this catastrophic decision."

Many large online retailers already collect sales taxes but, with an estimated 12,000 juridisdictions collecting varying sales taxes, the ruling could prove burdensome to small online sellers. Kennedy, in his opinion, dismissed those concerns, noting the South Dakota law carved out exemptions for low-volume sellers and that the companies challenging the law "are large, national companies that undoubtedly maintain an extensive virtual presence (in South Dakota)."
Peter Page

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Editor for Green Entrepreneur

Peter Page is an assistant editor at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old Dental Student Spent $25 to Start a Side Hustle That Can Earn $500 for Just a Few Hours of Work: 'There Is Nothing More Satisfying'

Emely Cepeda wanted to earn extra cash, but as a full-time student, she needed a flexible gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Nick Offerman's Side Hustle as an Actor Helps Fund the Business He Started 23 Years Ago — and Still Works at Every Day

Offerman started a business more than two decades ago. Now he's teaching a new generation of small business owners.

By Sherin Shibu
By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Here's How Disney Plans to Use AI to Grow a $16 Billion Business

Disney is planning to make a popular network into an app of its own for the first time.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

5 Ways That Kamala Harris Can Support The Franchise Community, According to Two Industry Leaders

The CEO of the International Franchise Association and the world's largest franchise operator outline 5 things the vice president can do to support the franchise industry.

By Matt Haller and Greg Flynn