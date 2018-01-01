Same-day Delivery

On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Raises $44 Million From Big-Name Investors
On-Demand Grocery Startup Instacart Raises $44 Million From Big-Name Investors

A cross between Peapod and Uber, Instacart allows customers to select items online from their favorite grocery stores and have them picked up and delivered by locals.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Grilled Cheese by Parachute May Not Fly With U.S. Regulators
Grilled Cheese by Parachute May Not Fly With U.S. Regulators

An Australian company wants to drop sandwiches from the sky in New York City, but the whole concept seems like pie in the sky.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Giving Ecommerce Customers What They Want (Infographic)
Giving Ecommerce Customers What They Want (Infographic)

When it comes to ecommerce deliveries, do customers value cost or speed? The answer might surprise you.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
