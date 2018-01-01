Mariella Moon

Mariella Moon is an associate editor at Engadget.

Tesla Sues Its Alleged Saboteur for $167 Million
The automaker sued Martin Tripp in mid-2018 for stealing proprietary information.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine
He said its development is going very well.
Stephen Hawking's Final Paper on Black Holes Is Now Online
It presents a solution for the black hole information paradox.
Some Amazon Workers Might Only Get a $1-Per-Hour Raise
Amazon's pay raise won't mean as much to everyone.
Most YouTube Influencers Still Don't Disclose Sponsored Deals, Study Says
Same goes for Pinterest influencers, according to this Princeton study.
Coinbase Promises Refunds After Repeatedly Charging Users Erroneous Fees
The company is blaming Visa for the issue.
Biohacker Plans to Sue After Authorities Deactivate Transit Pass Embedded in His Hand
The man cut the chip out of the travel card, encased it in biocompatible plastic and had it implanted under the skin on his left hand.
Google Says It Would Cost Too Much to Gather Wage Gap Data
Mountain View's lawyers called the Labor Department's requests 'unconstitutional.'
SpaceX Settles With Underpaid Employees for $4 Million
Most of the 4,100 plaintiffs, however, will only get $500 each.
Uber Must Leave Italy in 10 Days After Nationwide Ban
It can no longer advertise its services or operate in the country.
Exploding Earphones Burned a Plane Passenger's Face
Thankfully, it didn't cause a bigger fire on the plane.
A San Francisco Startup 3-D Printed a Whole House in 24 Hours
It's no mansion, but it looks perfect for people who prefer tiny homes.
Tech CEO Tweets Sex Hotline Number at Reporter
Hootsuite's chief told the writer questioning his company's value to call 1-800-EAT-DICK.
Apple, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Will Support Transgender Student's Case
PayPal, eBay and IBM will also sign the amicus brief to support his legal battle.
Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities
It's almost done with its expansion plans for 2017.
