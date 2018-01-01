Sandwiches
Patience
It Took This Man 6 Months and $1,500 to Make a Chicken Sandwich From Scratch (VIDEO)
How did it taste? 'Like a corkboard dipped in lemon juice.'
Burger King
Why Burger King Is Bringing Back a Sandwich After 40 Years Off the Menu
A full four decades after retiring the 'Yumbo' in 1974, Burger King is bringing back the hot ham and cheese sandwich.
Managing Employees
At Jimmy John's, Sandwich Makers Have to Sign a Noncompete Agreement
Noncompete agreements are often reserved for executives. Why, then, does this sandwich chain ban entry-level workers from working for competitors for two years?
Hackers
Another Hack: Jimmy John's Is the Latest Chain to Suffer a Data Breach
Approximately 216 Jimmy John's stores have been affected in the latest of a growing number of hacking incidents.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: Former NFL Wide Receiver Buys a Sandwich Franchise
After retiring from the NFL, Troy Williamson decided to open a Which Wich restaurant in Aiken, S.C., where he grew up.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: Childhood Memories Become a Career for This Sandwich Shop Franchisee
Jennifer Burnett brought a slice of her parents' East Coast childhood to Texas, opening up a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.
Yum Brands
Taco Bell and KFC's Parent Company Sees a Future in Vietnamese Sandwiches
Yum Brands is testing a new 'banh mi' concept in Dallas, attempting to capitalize on the growing fast-casual market.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: From Blimpie Employee to Franchise Owner
Jitin Choudhury went from working at Blimpie at age 16 with his mother to owning his own franchise.
Arby's
Arby's Breaks the World Record for Longest Commercial
This weekend, Arby's aired a 13-hour, dialogue-free commercial of brisket being smoked. Riveting.
Subway
Subway's Grand Plan to Take Over America
Subway's vision of America's future: hummus, thinner slices of meat and 8,000 new U.S. shops.
Franchise
Cosi's Top Franchisee Is Now Its CEO
The struggling sandwich chain named its largest franchisee its new CEO, marking its fourth leadership switch in three years.