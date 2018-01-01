SC Money Matters
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
3 Steps to Close the Deal
You've had your meetings. You've submitted your proposals. No answer yet? Here's how to take control of the conversation and get the job done.
Ready for Anything
How to Talk Money With a Sales Prospect
It's always a challenge to bring up the subject of fees with a potential new customer. Marketing expert Ilise Benun has these tips.
Finance
How to Get Customers to Pay Up
Got a foot-dragging client who's late on sending a check? Follow these three tips to make sure your customers settle up on time.
Finance
How to Fix a Cash-Flow Emergency
Here are three quick tips to help keep your company afloat when you're waiting for money to come in.
Finance
Accounting 101 for a Growing Business
Tax expert Mark Kohler offers tips on keeping track of your company's finances.
Starting a Business
Can You Afford to Quit Your Day Job?
How to determine if you can afford to work on your startup full-time.
Finance
Barbara Corcoran on How to Win Over the 'Crowd'
The Corcoran Group founder answers an entrepreneur's question about what works on crowdfunding sites.
Finance
Barbara Corcoran on Two Things Investors Look For
The Shark Tank investor describes exactly what she looks for when entrepreneurs pitch to her.