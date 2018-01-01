Second Careers
Second Careers
How to Employ the Formerly Incarcerated to Help Grow Your Business
Welcome second-chancers back into the workforce with these tips and tricks.
More From This Topic
Military
5 Reasons to Hire a Military Spouse
Adaptable? Check. Able to deal with stress? Check. Ready to align with a vision? Check.
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter's Media Company Raises $9.5 Million
The 'Players Tribune' gets a cash influx from New Enterprise Associates and others.
Second Careers
How One Entrepreneur Hit Rock Bottom Then Climbed to the Top
After taking on the nightclub business in the 1970s, including creating the legendary Studio 54, Ian Schrager turned to hotels.
Job Seekers
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
Entrepreneurs
You Can Sidestep the Midlife Crisis By Taking the Midlife Leap Instead
No sports car can take you back to your youth but you can leverage your unique past for a better future.
YouTube
A YouTube Star's Fame Translates to Record-Breaking Book Sales
Zoe Sugg, known on YouTube as Zoella, finds success with her first novel.
Careers
Are You 'Should-ing' All Over Your Career?
Talking yourself out of pursuing your dream is not the same as being prudent.
Colleges
Can the Academic Entrepreneur Save the Ivory Tower?
Higher education could be rebranded as startups' best friend and assist students in mastering business skills.
Franchise Players
Franchise Players: Franchising as the Perfect Side-Gig
After 12 years in banking and finance, Stephanie Hopkins decided she wanted to open her own business – without quitting her job.
Starting a Business
Inventor Finds True Passion in Toys
For Mary Doherty Ellroy, there's no business like the toy business.