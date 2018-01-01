Second Careers

5 Reasons to Hire a Military Spouse
Military

5 Reasons to Hire a Military Spouse

Adaptable? Check. Able to deal with stress? Check. Ready to align with a vision? Check.
Lida Citroën | 5 min read
Derek Jeter's Media Company Raises $9.5 Million
Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter's Media Company Raises $9.5 Million

The 'Players Tribune' gets a cash influx from New Enterprise Associates and others.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
How One Entrepreneur Hit Rock Bottom Then Climbed to the Top
Second Careers

How One Entrepreneur Hit Rock Bottom Then Climbed to the Top

After taking on the nightclub business in the 1970s, including creating the legendary Studio 54, Ian Schrager turned to hotels.
Ian Schrager | 10 min read
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Job Seekers

Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment

Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
Gabriel Bristol | 5 min read
You Can Sidestep the Midlife Crisis By Taking the Midlife Leap Instead
Entrepreneurs

You Can Sidestep the Midlife Crisis By Taking the Midlife Leap Instead

No sports car can take you back to your youth but you can leverage your unique past for a better future.
Christopher Hawker | 6 min read
A YouTube Star's Fame Translates to Record-Breaking Book Sales
YouTube

A YouTube Star's Fame Translates to Record-Breaking Book Sales

Zoe Sugg, known on YouTube as Zoella, finds success with her first novel.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Are You 'Should-ing' All Over Your Career?
Careers

Are You 'Should-ing' All Over Your Career?

Talking yourself out of pursuing your dream is not the same as being prudent.
Lida Citroën | 4 min read
Can the Academic Entrepreneur Save the Ivory Tower?
Colleges

Can the Academic Entrepreneur Save the Ivory Tower?

Higher education could be rebranded as startups' best friend and assist students in mastering business skills.
Isaiah Hankel | 5 min read
Franchise Players: Franchising as the Perfect Side-Gig
Franchise Players

Franchise Players: Franchising as the Perfect Side-Gig

After 12 years in banking and finance, Stephanie Hopkins decided she wanted to open her own business – without quitting her job.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Inventor Finds True Passion in Toys
Starting a Business

Inventor Finds True Passion in Toys

For Mary Doherty Ellroy, there's no business like the toy business.
Patrick J. Kiger | 8 min read
