How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success
Leadership

How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success

Embrace your vulnerability by being humble and accountable.
Angela Kambouris | 5 min read
Top 5 Tips to Succeed at a Self-Taught Career Path
Self Improvement

Top 5 Tips to Succeed at a Self-Taught Career Path

Dream careers start with excitement about your craft and taking on challenges with gusto
Amber Aultman | 5 min read
When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me
Self Improvement

When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me

Start your self-reflection process by asking yourself three questions.
Karim Abouelnaga | 6 min read
Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way
Coaching

Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way

Good parents want their kids to grow up confident and empowered with a positive outlook. Managers want their employees to grow the same way, but they won't if you treat them like children.
Jason Forrest | 5 min read
Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.
Personal Improvement

Are You Self-Aware? 5 Key Traits You Need to Have to Be a Great Entrepreneur.

Ask how you can improve yourself on a daily basis.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
9 Lies We Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Telling Ourselves
Confidence

9 Lies We Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Telling Ourselves

The first one is "I'm not smart enough." But that's totally not true, right?
Kimanzi Constable | 6 min read
5 Ways You Sabotage Your Own Happiness
Self-Awareness

5 Ways You Sabotage Your Own Happiness

When comes to your happiness, you're the boss.
John Rampton | 8 min read
To Live the Life of Your Dreams, Learn to Value Your Worth
Self-Awareness

To Live the Life of Your Dreams, Learn to Value Your Worth

So the sooner you learn to value your worth, the sooner you'll create the life of your dreams.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
How to Treat Information Overload in 3 Simple Steps
Self Improvement

How to Treat Information Overload in 3 Simple Steps

As an entrepreneur, have you ever suffered from the dreaded business disease called "infobesity"?
Julie Christopher | 4 min read
10 Simple Ways to Take Care of Yourself
Personal Health

10 Simple Ways to Take Care of Yourself

There is more to a healthy, happy life than hydration, salads and sleep.
Sherrie Campbell | 8 min read
