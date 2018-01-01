Sex Life

History

The Hard Truth: What Viagra Was Really Intended For

The original idea for Pfizer's famous little thrill pill has nothing to do with keeping it up.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Who Knew?

The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker

The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
CEOs

The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals

The news comes just four months after Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired Sprout for $1 billion.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Startups

10 Ways Startups Are Like 'Intimate Encounters'

We can't be serious all of the time. That's just boring. So insert your tongue in cheek and enjoy.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Love

Stock Market Status Won't Buy an Entrepreneur Love

You won't find the perfect mate simply because your company went public. Look for someone whose lifestyle matches up well with your own.
Jordan Gray | 5 min read
Habits

Eccentric Habits of 8 Geniuses That Make You Smarter

If swimming in winter rivers leaves you cold, there is a strong case to be made for boosting your IQ with frequent sex.
Thai Nguyen | 6 min read
Regulations

Will Decriminalization of Sex Work Become the Next Anti-Regulation Battle?

As the case for legalizing marijuana gains steam across the U.S., sex workers and activists are following suit, arguing that criminalizing their work does more harm than good.
Kate Taylor | 9 min read
Business Travel

Business Bacchanal: Sex, Booze and the Work Trip

One-third of men admit to binge drinking while they are away on work trips. And that's just the percentage who 'fessed up.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Project Grow

The 5 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time

They don't call them "ideas worth spreading" for nothing. These five TED Talks are the best of the best.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

Meet the Franchise Bringing Adult Products Out of the Shadows

Adam & Eve creates an atmosphere that is welcoming to both women and couples, with a focus on sexual health.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
