Sexism
Gender Gap
3 Ways Men Can Help Close the Gender Gap
If workplaces better accommodate women, can increases in revenue be far behind?
Venture Capital
Sexism Runs So Deep in VC Culture Even Female Partners Believe It
Female entrepreneurs battling stereotypes find less help from female investors than you would expect.
Sexism
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?
Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Women Entrepreneurs
7 Ways Silicon Valley Could Transform Its Toxic Culture
Recent revelations about the treatment of women need real solutions.
4 Struggles of the Mom Entrepreneur
Women, including those running businesses and creating jobs, do the most of the world's unpaid work.
Apple
A Handful of Apple Employees Leaked Some Emails About Alleged Sexism Inside the Company
'White male privilege runs unchecked,' one woman said in an email. 'The worst part is, you don't know who to trust and who you can reach out to without continued harassment and retaliation.'
Branding
Digital Marketing in a 'Culture of Victimhood'
Given the today's hyper-sensitivity toward misogyny, racism and other forms of bigotry, you may commit unwitting 'microaggressions.' Here's how not to.
Sexism
What Women Want From the Workplace: An End to Sexism
As Women's History Month comes to a close, we should focus less on political correctness, more on empathy.
Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Grounds Its AI Chat Bot After it Learns Sexism and Racism From Twitter Users
Once again, the Internet chose to display the worst of humanity.
Gender
Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates and Other Influencers Sign an Open Letter Declaring 'Poverty Is Sexist'
There are 86 high profile signatures on the letter, written by the ONE campaign, in honor of International Women's Day.
Halloween
Wal-Mart Eats Humble Pie After Publishing 'Fat Girl' Halloween Costumes
Because plus-sized women aren't 'fat-shamed' enough. Rollback that self-esteem, ladies.