Sexism Runs So Deep in VC Culture Even Female Partners Believe It
Sexism Runs So Deep in VC Culture Even Female Partners Believe It

Female entrepreneurs battling stereotypes find less help from female investors than you would expect.
Pip Wilson | 5 min read
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?

Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Phil Lodico | 5 min read
7 Ways Silicon Valley Could Transform Its Toxic Culture
7 Ways Silicon Valley Could Transform Its Toxic Culture

Recent revelations about the treatment of women need real solutions.
Katheline Jean-Pierre Coleman | 4 min read
4 Struggles of the Mom Entrepreneur

4 Struggles of the Mom Entrepreneur

Women, including those running businesses and creating jobs, do the most of the world's unpaid work.
Sharon Bush | 5 min read
A Handful of Apple Employees Leaked Some Emails About Alleged Sexism Inside the Company
A Handful of Apple Employees Leaked Some Emails About Alleged Sexism Inside the Company

'White male privilege runs unchecked,' one woman said in an email. 'The worst part is, you don't know who to trust and who you can reach out to without continued harassment and retaliation.'
Rob Price | 4 min read
Digital Marketing in a 'Culture of Victimhood'
Digital Marketing in a 'Culture of Victimhood'

Given the today's hyper-sensitivity toward misogyny, racism and other forms of bigotry, you may commit unwitting 'microaggressions.' Here's how not to.
Mike Canarelli | 5 min read
What Women Want From the Workplace: An End to Sexism
What Women Want From the Workplace: An End to Sexism

As Women's History Month comes to a close, we should focus less on political correctness, more on empathy.
Cord Himelstein | 8 min read
Microsoft Grounds Its AI Chat Bot After it Learns Sexism and Racism From Twitter Users
Microsoft Grounds Its AI Chat Bot After it Learns Sexism and Racism From Twitter Users

Once again, the Internet chose to display the worst of humanity.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates and Other Influencers Sign an Open Letter Declaring 'Poverty Is Sexist'
Sheryl Sandberg, Melinda Gates and Other Influencers Sign an Open Letter Declaring 'Poverty Is Sexist'

There are 86 high profile signatures on the letter, written by the ONE campaign, in honor of International Women's Day.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Wal-Mart Eats Humble Pie After Publishing 'Fat Girl' Halloween Costumes
Wal-Mart Eats Humble Pie After Publishing 'Fat Girl' Halloween Costumes

Because plus-sized women aren't 'fat-shamed' enough. Rollback that self-esteem, ladies.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
