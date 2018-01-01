Sexual Harassment

What Employees, Employers and Job Hunters Should Look for When It Comes to Workplace Harassment Policies
The Way We Work

Recent data reveal where companies still have room for improvement in making their policies and processes known and effective.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
When It Comes to Harassment, Workplace Silence Doesn't Mean Everything Is OK
Employee Feedback

You'll only know with a high degree of confidence that everything's good at your company if you measure and listen to employee perceptions.
S. Chris Edmonds | 7 min read
'Tonight, We Stand Here, and It Feels Like We're Finally Winning,' Say Sexual Abuse Survivors in Inspiring Speeches at ESPY Awards

More than 140 women, including Aly Raisman, Sarah Klein and Tiffany Thomas Lopez, took the stage to receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Is It Sexual Harassment to Stare at Another Employee for More Than 5 Seconds?

Yes, but if your parents didn't teach you it's impolite to stare at people it will sound ridiculous when well-mannered adults write a rule against it.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
This Founder Found Out Her Investor Allegedly Sexually Harassed Women and Gave Back $500,000 in Funding

A moral crisis blindsided Unbound CEO Polly Rodriguez and put her brand's values to the test.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
4 Areas That Need to Change for Women to Achieve Equality in Business

We need to remove the cultural expectations and policies that hold women back.
Beth Monaghan | 4 min read
These Two Sexual Health Companies Have Responded Differently to the #MeToo Movement
Sexual Harassment

Unbound and Dame Products both sell sex toys, but they have very different company cultures and policies.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
How to Finally Stop Sexual Harassment at Work
Sexual Harassment

Turning a blind eye could be hurting your company.
Jessica Higgins | 6 min read
Lawsuit Claims Google Failed to Prevent Sexual Harassment
Google

Loretta Lee, a former rising star at the company, recounts tales of serial sexual harassment.
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
Is It Sexual Harassment or Not?
News and Trends

What you don't know can hurt you.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
