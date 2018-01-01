Shyness

More From This Topic

5 Things We Just Learned About Apple Visionary Jony Ive
Design

5 Things We Just Learned About Apple Visionary Jony Ive

Though Apple's senior vice president of design may be shy, a poster in his office screams, 'Believe in your f*cking self. Stay up all f*cking night…Think about all the f*cking possibilities.'
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The 5 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time
Project Grow

The 5 Most Popular TED Talks of All Time

They don't call them "ideas worth spreading" for nothing. These five TED Talks are the best of the best.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
6 Secret Weapons of Shy Entrepreneurs
Starting Up

6 Secret Weapons of Shy Entrepreneurs

Shyness doesn't have to keep you from success. In some ways, it can work to your advantage.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
