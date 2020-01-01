SIbros

[Funding Alert] Sibros Raises $12 Mn In Series A Round Led By Nexus Venture Partners
The funds will be used to expand Sibros' product offerings, customer engagement and core teams in Silicon Valley and beyond.
Debarghya Sil | 2 min read