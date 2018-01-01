Sitting

Team-Building

Why You Should Encourage Your Team to Take Even Decaf Coffee Breaks

Breaks, with or without coffee, help employees relax, share information and build camaraderie.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Inventions

Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.

Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Office Furniture

4 Ways to Fight 'Text Neck' and Get Moving at Work

Consider investing in employees' well-being in the office and find fun ways to keep your team in shape.
Brian Shapland | 4 min read
Personal Health

Don't Let Too Much Sitting at Your Desk Harm Your Health

Here are five simple ways to keep moving and stay healthy.
Jay Cardiello | 4 min read
Office Space

Cubicles Were Originally Designed to Set Us Free and Now They're Slowly Killing Us

Working in a box does much more than drive you up a wall -- even the man who designed the cubicle knew that.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Health

In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed

Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Personal Health

5 Unhealthy Workplace Habits to Break in 2015

The time you once devoted to fitness and cooking healthy meals now goes to spreadsheets, presentations and meetings. Will you remedy this next year?
Spencer Blackman | 5 min read
Work-Life Balance

Apply the Brakes Before You Break

Instead of keeping a constant connection to smart devices, many professionals might benefit from taking time to chill, move and unplug.
Scott Eblin | 4 min read
Personal Health

What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)

You're probably doing something dangerous as you read this, and it's shortening your lifespan.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Productivity

Does This Desk Increase Productivity or Simply Make You Look Ridiculous?

A couple of inventors in San Francisco built a 'Human Hamster Wheel' desk in 24 hours. You have to see it to believe it.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
