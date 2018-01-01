Slideshows
Visual Content
Show 'em What You Got: 7 Tools to Break Into Visual Marketing
Visual content is now easy and cheap to create thanks to cloud-based tools and platforms.
More From This Topic
Marketing Mistakes
11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
9 Business Ideas for People Looking to Cash in on the Marijuana Boom
Want to get in on the green rush but don't want to grow or sell pot? Here's a list of promising ancillary cannabis businesses to start.
Best Business Bars
The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
From closing the deal to staffing your startup, here's a list of bars across the U.S. suitable for any business transaction.
Google Seeks to Make Slideshows Less Crushingly Dull
The Internet giant is nudging slideshow viewers to ask questions in near real-time by clicking on a link on laptop, tablet or smartphone screens.
Elon Musk
4 Pop Culture Fixations of Elon Musk
When he's not plotting the colonization of Mars and firing rockets into orbit, the gutsy billionaire lives it up like the rest of us, only bigger.
Franchise 500
The Best and Worst Franchise Marketing Campaigns of 2015
Here are the campaigns that made us cringe, chuckle and, at times, collectively facepalm.
Content Marketing
These 25 Fantastic Slide Decks Will Help You Step Up Your Content Marketing
From an analysis of Star Trek to a reworking of the seven deadly sins, these entertaining nuggets of information will make you rethink how you approach target markets.
Travel
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World
Does spending 17 hours in the air sound like a blissful escape -- or a cramped eternity?
Project Grow
Top Countries & Industries Luring Global Talent: A LinkedIn Study Reveal
The career platform's data reveals which countries are attracting the most professionals and what types of industries and job positions are leading them to pack for overseas.
Guy Kawasaki
The Only 10 Slides Needed When Pitching Your Business (Infographic)
Renowned entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki breaks down how to pitch to investors in just 10 slides.