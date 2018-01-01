Slideshows

11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Marketing Mistakes

Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
9 Business Ideas for People Looking to Cash in on the Marijuana Boom

Want to get in on the green rush but don't want to grow or sell pot? Here's a list of promising ancillary cannabis businesses to start.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 15+ min read
The Best Bars for Brainstorming, Recruiting and More (Slideshow)
Best Business Bars

From closing the deal to staffing your startup, here's a list of bars across the U.S. suitable for any business transaction.
Jeffery Lindenmuth, Ross McCammon and Kate Rockwood | 2 min read
Google Seeks to Make Slideshows Less Crushingly Dull
Google

The Internet giant is nudging slideshow viewers to ask questions in near real-time by clicking on a link on laptop, tablet or smartphone screens.
Barb Darrow | 2 min read
4 Pop Culture Fixations of Elon Musk
Elon Musk

When he's not plotting the colonization of Mars and firing rockets into orbit, the gutsy billionaire lives it up like the rest of us, only bigger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
The Best and Worst Franchise Marketing Campaigns of 2015
Franchise 500

Here are the campaigns that made us cringe, chuckle and, at times, collectively facepalm.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
These 25 Fantastic Slide Decks Will Help You Step Up Your Content Marketing
Content Marketing

From an analysis of Star Trek to a reworking of the seven deadly sins, these entertaining nuggets of information will make you rethink how you approach target markets.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read
The 10 Longest Nonstop Flights in the World
Travel

Does spending 17 hours in the air sound like a blissful escape -- or a cramped eternity?
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Top Countries & Industries Luring Global Talent: A LinkedIn Study Reveal
Project Grow

The career platform's data reveals which countries are attracting the most professionals and what types of industries and job positions are leading them to pack for overseas.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
The Only 10 Slides Needed When Pitching Your Business (Infographic)
Guy Kawasaki

Renowned entrepreneur Guy Kawasaki breaks down how to pitch to investors in just 10 slides.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
