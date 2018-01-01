Carly Okyle

Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.
Steve Jobs

The Apple founder would have been 61 today.
2 min read
10 Ways to Improve Your Morning Routine
Mornings

Make 'rise and shine' an action instead of just a saying.
4 min read
How Cybercrime Has Changed (Infographic)
Cybersecurity

Over the last decade, the cyber security industry has had to expand and adapt as new threats emerge.
1 min read
How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career
Franchise Players

In the late 90s, John Gulledge was a high school student hungry for work and experience. Today, he's a successful franchisee enjoying his just desserts.
4 min read
Father's Day Gifts by the Numbers (Infographic)
Father's Day

These facts and figures provide a snapshot of how we celebrate dads.
2 min read
Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms
Franchise Players

These working mothers decided to help other high-achieving parents with their customer-focused Kiddie Academy franchise.
3 min read
Are You Living in a Digital Bubble? This Flowchart Will Tell You. (Infographic)
Infographics

If you agree with most of the opinions you read online, you could be in a 'filter bubble.'
1 min read
10 Women Who Shattered Glass Ceilings
Women Leaders

As the first female presidential nominee from a major political party in the United States, Hillary Clinton joins these other power players.
3 min read
This Hotel Group Will Reward Loyalty Program Members With TSA PreCheck
Loyalty Programs

Carlson Rezidor is the first hotel operator to offer the perk.
2 min read
This Mom Took Her Kids's Education Into Her Own Hands and Became a Franchisee
Franchise Players

Based on the experience her children had with Best in Class Education Center, Priya Venkat opened two franchises in Texas.
3 min read
Veteran Franchisees, We Salute You (Infographic)
Veteran Entrepreneurs

More veterans are embracing their entrepreneurial side. Check out these facts and figures.
1 min read
Is Workplace Culture Overrated? (Infographic)
Office Culture

Sure, we talk about company culture, but where does it come from? And does it really matter? This infographic provides some insight.
1 min read
A Two Time All-American Hurdler Overcomes Obstacles in Sports and Business
Franchise Players

Like the lawns and landscapes he cares for, Justin Rush can withstand rough patches.
3 min read
Hustler, Prodigy or Visionary? What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You? (Infographic)
Infographics

Most successful entrepreneurs fit into one of the following six profiles.
1 min read
Chipotle Hires Former Critic to Help Improve Food Safety
Chipotle

David Acheson, a former official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was brought on as an adviser.
5 min read
