Small Business Week 2012
National Small Business Week
Finance
Google Hangout with SBA Chief Karen Mills
As part of National Small Business Week, Entrepreneur's Diana Ransom moderated a live chat with SBA chief Karen Mills and winners of the SBA's video contest.
Entrepreneurs
For SBA Award Winner, Success Means: 'Do the Right Thing'
This year's Small Business Person of the Year discusses the challenges of managing rapid growth.
Finance
SBA Seeks to Boost Small-Dollar Loans With New Push
The SBA is looking to increase the number of smaller loans in underserved communities with a new push.
Finance
Business Owners Take SBA Chief to Task
At a town hall at National Small Business Week, some entrepreneurs complain to Karen Mills about access to credit and high health insurance costs.
Growth Strategies
How the 'Little Guy' Can Partner With Big Companies
If you're a little guy, there are plenty of ways to partner with a much larger company. Here are seven.
Finance
Gaps Persist Amid Small-Business Lending Comeback
In 2011, SBA lending hit a record level. SBA Administrator Karen G. Mills explains why.
Finance
How Industry Clusters Can Spur Small-Business Growth
One way the SBA has sought to foster entrepreneurial growth is through industry clusters.The SBA's Karen Mills explains how.
Finance
4 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying for a Bank Loan
Two leading banks, honored for National Small Business Week, offer their best advice to business owners seeking credit.
Growth Strategies
The SBA's Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Recovery
SBA Administrator Karen G. Mills travels the U.S. talking with business owners and bankers. She says she's hearing more talk of expansion compared with three years ago.
Finance
The SBA's Karen G. Mills Answers Her Agency's Critics
Some critics have called for dismantling the U.S. Small Business Administration. The agency's leader says demand for its services is only growing and is a good value to tax payers.