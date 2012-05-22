The SBA is looking to increase the number of smaller loans in underserved communities with a new push.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is looking to increase the number of small-dollar loans in underserved communities with its 'More Doors, More Dollars' push. Among its efforts is a strategy to reach out to faith-based organizations, microlenders and community-development financial institutions, opening its SBA programs to qualified lenders with counseling operations.

