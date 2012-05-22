Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

SBA Seeks to Boost Small-Dollar Loans With New Push The SBA is looking to increase the number of smaller loans in underserved communities with a new push.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is looking to increase the number of small-dollar loans in underserved communities with its 'More Doors, More Dollars' push. Among its efforts is a strategy to reach out to faith-based organizations, microlenders and community-development financial institutions, opening its SBA programs to qualified lenders with counseling operations.

Look for more coverage of Small Business Week 2012.

Related: Small Business and the President's Cabinet (Video)

Related: The SBA's Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Recovery (Video)

Related: SBA Chief Karen G. Mills on the Small-Business Lending Comeback (Video)
Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu