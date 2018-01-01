Smart Entrepreneur
Long Hours
Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Smart Entrepreneur
5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Partner With a University
Sure, my sheepskin cost a lot, but these days I'm leveraging it for success.
Business Plans
Don't Wait to Turn a Hobby Into a 'Jobbie'
You can turn a passion into a business, but you need a focused plan.
Personal Branding
Entrepreneurs Must Always Have Answers for These 5 Questions
A leader can always articulate a vision and comment on current events.
Starting a Business
How to Become a Carbon-Neutral Business
Courtney and Carter Reum, founders of liquor company VeeV Acai Spirit, offer tips on creating a green and sustainable brand.
Technology
Using an iPad to Boost Productivity
Jaime and Mark Van Wye, owners of dog-training franchise Zoom Room, say they're running a more efficient business thanks to tablet technology. Here are their iPad tips.
Starting a Business
How a Startup's Social Vision Wins Customers
Warby Parker donates a pair of eyeglasses for every one it sells, a "one-for-one" model that's helped the ecommerce business blow through sales targets.
Marketing
Targeting the 'It Girl' Customer
The co-founders of Rent the Runway outline five strategies they've used to build a high-tech fashion company.
Marketing
A Fashion Startup Goes Viral
Divya Gugnani, co-founder of fashion site Send the Trend, tells how she built a social business with about 200,000 Facebook fans in less than a year.