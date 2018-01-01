Smoking

More From This Topic

Philip Morris Wins Missouri Class Action Trial Over 'Light' Cigarettes
Tobacco

Philip Morris Wins Missouri Class Action Trial Over 'Light' Cigarettes

The plaintiffs were seeking an estimated $1.8 billion.
Reuters | 1 min read
Vape Lounge Owner Wants to Spark Cigarette Downturn
Franchise Players

Vape Lounge Owner Wants to Spark Cigarette Downturn

Georgia man says he hopes to see toxic habits go up in smoke at his new vape shop and lounge business.
Erin Schultz | 6 min read
How This E-Cig Franchise Is Moving Into Marijuana

How This E-Cig Franchise Is Moving Into Marijuana

An e-cigarette firm develops a safer pot-delivery system.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)
Personal Health

What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)

You're probably doing something dangerous as you read this, and it's shortening your lifespan.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man

What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man

The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
