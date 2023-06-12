The cruise line has experimented with variations of the policy in the past.

Cigarette use among U.S. adults has declined in recent decades, but roughly 12% of Americans say they're smokers, per the CDC.

Although fewer public spaces accommodate the habit today, the casinos aboard some major cruise ships have been a safe bet — until recently. Royal Caribbean is testing a ban on smoking at table games on certain Freedom of the Seas sailings, TheStreet reported.

Freedom of the Seas, which sailed its first voyage in 2006 and has a capacity for nearly 5,000 guests, boasts more than a dozen restaurants, bars and lounges on board, in addition to its "Casino Royale," per Royal Caribbean.

Except for the casino, smoking was already prohibited in all interior public spaces — including dining venues and bars — aboard Royal Caribbean cruise lines, according to the company's site.

Royal Caribbean has already added smoke-free casinos to all of its Oasis-class ships and experimented with a smoking ban on its Celebrity cruise line, which hurt revenue, per TheStreet.

Entrepreneur has reached out for more information.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is up more than 125% year over year.