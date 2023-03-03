Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Allen J. Schaben | Getty Images

Carnival Cruise Line hopes its guests relax and have fun on its fleet — up to a point.

The company is informing customers ahead of spring break that unruly passengers could be hit with a $500 fine and required to disembark prematurely, Fox News reported.

Any passenger whose actions interfere with "the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew" will likely be detained on board and removed from the ship, according to Carnival's updated cruise ticket contract.

In addition to paying the $500 fee, passengers will be on the hook for "reimbursement of expenses incurred by Carnival as a result of the detainment or disembarkation," per the contract.

Previously, Carnival also introduced a 1 a.m. curfew for passengers under 18 who aren't accompanied by an adult or participating in a ship-run activity for children.

The new fine follows a spate of inappropriate guest behavior in the tourism industry; brawls have broken out aboard cruise ships, and passengers traveling via plane have also frequently gotten out of hand.

"We do not expect to be implementing these fines much, but on those rare occasions when guests cross the line and disrupt the vacation of others, we will follow our guidelines," a Carnival spokesperson told Fox.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

