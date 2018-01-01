Social Enterprise

Social Enterprises Can Raise Serious Funding, If the Product Is Great
Social Entrepreneurs

A headphones company with a cause shows that dedicating a portion of profits to charity is only part of the process.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
You Can Do Good by Doing Well, If You Pick the Right Social Enterprise Model
Social Entrepreneurs

Since both consumers and energetic young employees prefer companies dedicated to social good, philanthropy is a viable business strategy.
Christie Garton | 4 min read
A 'Kool' Nerd's Lessons on Launching a Killer Social Enterprise
Social Entrepreneurs

How do you build a business that both generates a profit and gives back to a worthy cause? An New York City entrepreneur shares his strategy.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec
Young Influentials

Launched by this Philly Eagles tight-end, this online accessories line gives back.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 7 min read
Corporate Social Responsibility Done Right: 5 Ways to Help Your Company Shine
Philanthropy

Entrepreneurs can enlist employees, customers and other partners when it comes time to offer programs that give back to the community.
Lain Hensley | 3 min read
A Sustainable Social Enterprise Takes Business Savvy, and Heaps of Passion
Social Entrepreneurs

An organization meeting altruistic as well financial goals needs committed leadership and direction. Here are four critical lessons for their chiefs.
David Van Andel | 3 min read
