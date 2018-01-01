Social Enterprise
B Corporation
Why Startups Focused on Solving Social Problems Are Attracting Investors
Companies genuinely seeking to do good are seen as a sound bet for long-term profitability.
Social Entrepreneurs
Social Enterprises Can Raise Serious Funding, If the Product Is Great
A headphones company with a cause shows that dedicating a portion of profits to charity is only part of the process.
Social Entrepreneurs
You Can Do Good by Doing Well, If You Pick the Right Social Enterprise Model
Since both consumers and energetic young employees prefer companies dedicated to social good, philanthropy is a viable business strategy.
Social Entrepreneurs
A 'Kool' Nerd's Lessons on Launching a Killer Social Enterprise
How do you build a business that both generates a profit and gives back to a worthy cause? An New York City entrepreneur shares his strategy.
Young Influentials
NFL Star Founds Fashion Brand for a Cause With Former TOMS Exec
Launched by this Philly Eagles tight-end, this online accessories line gives back.
Philanthropy
Corporate Social Responsibility Done Right: 5 Ways to Help Your Company Shine
Entrepreneurs can enlist employees, customers and other partners when it comes time to offer programs that give back to the community.
Social Entrepreneurs
A Sustainable Social Enterprise Takes Business Savvy, and Heaps of Passion
An organization meeting altruistic as well financial goals needs committed leadership and direction. Here are four critical lessons for their chiefs.