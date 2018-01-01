Social Media Policies

Speak Your Mind, But Know Your Facts
Controversies

Speak Your Mind, But Know Your Facts

Consider counterbalancing your freedom of speech with your right to remain silent. Both are precious.
Phil La Duke | 3 min read
How to Have a Personal Social Media Account Without Hurting Your Business
Social Media

How to Have a Personal Social Media Account Without Hurting Your Business

Share your unabashed self online with the people who love you. Don't assume that includes everybody you're doing business with.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Facebook Is Getting Stern About Clickbait
Facebook

Facebook Is Getting Stern About Clickbait

A recent algorithm update means the headlines you read on your newsfeed will actually tell you something about the article beneath them.
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Your Employees Are Using Social Media at Work -- How to Make the Most of It
Social Media Policies

Your Employees Are Using Social Media at Work -- How to Make the Most of It

'Social media' is a term that makes many employers shudder. Here are 5 ways to turn it into a tool to help employees and your company as a whole.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
Troll Milo Yiannopoulos Banned As Part of Twitter Crackdown After Online Abuse of 'Ghostbusters' Actor
Twitter

Troll Milo Yiannopoulos Banned As Part of Twitter Crackdown After Online Abuse of 'Ghostbusters' Actor

Twitter has long come under criticism for not doing enough to police abusive behavior on the often-freewheeling messaging service.
Reuters | 3 min read
Are Small Businesses Spending Too Much Time on Social?
Social Media

Are Small Businesses Spending Too Much Time on Social?

Social media marketing requires a lot of patience, but don't ignore all your other customer touch points along the way.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
To Post or Not to Post: 3 Rules to Keep in Mind for Keeping Social Media SFW
Esquire Guy

To Post or Not to Post: 3 Rules to Keep in Mind for Keeping Social Media SFW

The Esquire Guy explains the duties and casualties of company ambassadorship.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
The Top Social Media Tools for Working Smarter, Not Harder
Social Media

The Top Social Media Tools for Working Smarter, Not Harder

Stop relying on manual labor and take a deep dive into social-media time saving tools.
Cynthia Johnson | 4 min read
Craft a Legal, Effective Employee Social Media Policy With These 5 Steps
Social Media

Craft a Legal, Effective Employee Social Media Policy With These 5 Steps

To protect your company, create rules that let workers know what can and can't be said, as well as how to act appropriately online.
Michael Roy | 4 min read
Facebook Updates Its Suicide Prevention Tools
Facebook

Facebook Updates Its Suicide Prevention Tools

The social-media platform has made it easier for users to reach out to their connections whose activity on Facebook indicates they are at risk for self-harm or suicide.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
