How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping
Technology

This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
The Downside of Social Coupons
Ready for Anything

The Downside of Social Coupons

Social coupons can appealing--but make sure you're prepared to handle the rush of new customers they can bring.
Brian Quinton | 5 min read
Signpost Puts a Local Spin on Social Shopping
Marketing

Signpost Puts a Local Spin on Social Shopping

Signpost takes on Groupon as the turf war for social commerce supremacy heats up.
Jason Ankeny | 3 min read
