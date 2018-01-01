Software and Apps
Future Tech
2018 Software Development Trends That You Can Count on Continuing Into 2019
An Entrepreneur contributor consults his crystal ball and says to keep an eye on blockchain, AI and progressive web apps.
More From This Topic
Project Management
Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'
We all love great ideas but to get a product to market on time, and on budget, somebody needs to draw a line at good enough.
Software
The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven
Leverage the power of the champions of new technology at your company to address the resistors of change.
Connected Entrepreneur
The Survival Guide to Co-Founders Living Far Apart
In this tale of two cities, the principals built a startup while living hundreds of miles away. Here are their insights.