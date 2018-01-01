SOTM

More From This Topic

How Breast Cancer Sparked a Business Idea
Project Grow

How Breast Cancer Sparked a Business Idea

Young trep Koray Lucas launched Radiant Wraps after his mother refused to wear a drab hospital gown during treatment.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
From College Dropouts to Y-Combinator Darlings
Starting a Business

From College Dropouts to Y-Combinator Darlings

Here's how one group of young entrepreneurs caught the eye of one of the U.S.'s top start-up accelerators.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
Want to Raise Money for Others? Start a Business
Entrepreneurs

Want to Raise Money for Others? Start a Business

Here's how two college buddies turned custom T-shirts into a piggy bank for nonprofits and themselves.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
How One Teenage Trep Snubbed College to Build an Apps Empire
Starting a Business

How One Teenage Trep Snubbed College to Build an Apps Empire

18-year-old Spencer Costanzo opts out of college to launch a thriving app development business.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.