Andrea Huspeni

Andrea Huspeni

Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life

Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the founder of This Dog's Life, the go-to platform for local and national news, along with resources to help make pet parenthood easier.

How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business

To provide support for their entire community, these female founders must collaborate, rather than compete.
2 min read
From Planning an Event in Cannes to Delivering Drinks to Glossier, Watch a Day in the Life of the Woman Reinventing Wine

Jordan Salcito is the founder of Ramona, a wine beverage company turning the industry on its head.
2 min read
We Are Giving Away FREE Mentor Sessions With Our Expert to Help You Get Publicity, Develop Media Relationships and Improve Your Pitches

Our special projects director Andrea Huspeni is offering up her time for free to those looking to get media attention.
2 min read
A Sweet Day in the Life of Dylan Lauren, the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar

Between family, work and socializing, Dylan Lauren shows us how she handles work-life balance.
1 min read
When Burnout on the Job Occurs, This Travel Company Turns Its Employees Into Entrepreneurs
Branding

G Adventures provides low-interest loans to its employees to start tourism-related businesses that provide a win-win for everyone.
8 min read
$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Create a Community That Keeps Buying and Buying From You
$0 to $1000

Ecommerce pro Trevor Chapman shares a secret that doesn't take a lot of work but yields huge results.
1 min read
$0 to $1,000 in a Day: The Traffic Secret to Turn Your Visitors Into Customers
$0 to $1000

Here is how to cash in on your first 1,000 true fans.
1 min read
$0 to $1,000 in a Day: The Marketing Method You Must Use to Grab People's Attention
Project Grow

Not all marketing is created equally. In this video for our series $0 to $1,000, ecommerce pro Trevor Chapman shares the difference between query-based and disruptive marketing, along with what products to use to catch consumers' eyes.
1 min read
$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Build an Ecommerce Business That Could Make You Millions
$0 to $1000

For our first video in the series $0 to $1,000, ecommerce expert Trevor Chapman chats about the type of site you need, the basics you must have before you launch and how to use email the right way.
1 min read
The 5 Must-Have Work Bags That Will Hold All Your Essentials and Still Look Absolutely Amazing

We found the ultimate work bags that will fit your laptop, phone, business card and more – without looking like you are carrying a clunky briefcase.
10 min read
What Entrepreneurs Are Betting On in the Pet World in the Next Few Years
Dogs

Here's a recap of the Global Pet Expo, including what I saw, what I hated and what I think owners will see in the coming years.
7 min read
This Health Food Entrepreneur Uses An Age-Old Method for Staying Organized and Motivated
Entrepreneurs

With all the technology around us, sometimes the best way to cut through the noise is to get back to the basics.
1 min read
Apply Now for Our Top Company Cultures List
Top Company Cultures

Be a part of our annual list celebrating companies where employee advancement, happiness and health comes first.
3 min read
This Company Took a Huge Risk When It Opened Its $30 Million Collaborative Space
Taking Risks

When it opened its door, community space New Lab wasn't filled to capacity.
1 min read
How Risking It All Helped This Entrepreneur Find Success
Risk

The co-founder of Farmshelf explains how he only had one shot to make it work.
1 min read
