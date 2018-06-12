Not all marketing is created equally. In this video for our series $0 to $1,000, ecommerce pro Trevor Chapman shares the difference between query-based and disruptive marketing, along with what products to use to catch consumers' eyes.

Not all marketing is created the same.

And for Trevor Chapman, an ecommerce pro, entrepreneurs are spending too much time focusing on competing with huge companies by using the wrong kind of marketing.

In our second video for $0 to $1,000, a series in which we help ecommerce entrepreneurs learn what it takes to make a grand a day running their virtual store, Chapman talks about the marketing strategy you must use, the one spot on your website you are missing a huge opportunity to build your brand and what products you need to focus on.

Check out the video to learn more.