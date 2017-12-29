You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

How This Entrepreneur Uses 'Sprints' to Stay on Task Alex Chatham, the co-founder behind drone company Spacial, explains how he groups similar tasks together to get them done.

By Andrea Huspeni

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to getting things done, organization is key.

Alex Chatham, the co-founder behind drone company Spacial uses "sprints" to complete his work and stay focused. In the above video, he shares how he groups similar tasks together and only allots himself a specific number of hours to get the projects done.

Related: 15 Time Management Tips for Achieving Your Goals

Check out the video to hear more about Chatham's time-management technique.
Andrea Huspeni

Founder of This Dog's Life

Andrea Huspeni is the former special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the founder of This Dog's Life.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These U.S. Health Insurers Will Now Cover Wegovy, the Wildly Popular $1,349 Weight-Loss Drug

People on Medicare with heart-related conditions may now be covered.

By Sherin Shibu
Devices

Get This High-Quality 2017 MacBook Air for $370

This refurbished device may have some slight cosmetic distress, but it will function as new — a solid tradeoff for the reduced price.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

This 29-Year-Old Left His Marketing Job to Pursue a Side Hustle — Now He Earns Nearly $200,000 a Year: 'So Attracted to the Adrenaline Rush'

Jason Nelson followed his passions for music and entertainment into a lucrative business.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Travel Safer with This Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Display, Just $100 This Month

This nine-inch wireless car display makes interacting with your GPS apps safer and easier.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Paid Off Her Mom's Mortgage: 'I Always Dreamt of Being Able To Take Care of My Parents'

The "Euphoria" actress recently starred in the box-office rom-com, "Anyone But You."

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk's Newest AI Chatbot Outperformed ChatGPT in One Key Area

Musk's AI startup announced an upgrade to its Grok chatbot on Thursday.

By Sherin Shibu