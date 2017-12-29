Alex Chatham, the co-founder behind drone company Spacial, explains how he groups similar tasks together to get them done.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to getting things done, organization is key.

Alex Chatham, the co-founder behind drone company Spacial uses "sprints" to complete his work and stay focused. In the above video, he shares how he groups similar tasks together and only allots himself a specific number of hours to get the projects done.

Related: 15 Time Management Tips for Achieving Your Goals

Check out the video to hear more about Chatham's time-management technique.