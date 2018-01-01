St. Louis
Relocation
5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters
Don't follow the crowd and set up shop in a popular startup area. Instead, ask yourself, "Why?"
St. Louis
Schmoozing for funding--at the latest networking event
St. Louis is not only the second largest city in Missouri, but it is also a hotbed for large companies and commerce -- there are nine Fortune 500 companies in the metropolitan area alone. Trade and transportation of goods are an integral part of the city's economy due to its location bordering the Mississippi River. St. Louis attracts visitors with its iconic Gateway Arch, two major league sports teams and several colleges and universities.