Standing Desks
Tired of Sitting at Work? Try These 5 Top-Rated Standing Desks.
Excess sitting can lead to a host of health risks. Turn things around with a standing desk.
More From This Topic
Office Space
4 Tips for Working Comfortably at Your Desk
It is important to feel comfortable at your office in order to increase your efficiency and protect your health.
Infographics
If You're Going to Sit at Work, Make Sure You're Doing It Right (Infographic)
While it has become popular to call sitting the new smoking, standing all day is not without its health risks. Here's how you can make sure that when you are sitting, you are sitting ergonomically.
Physical Fitness
Excessive Sitting Could Shorten Your Life. Engineer Activity Into Your Routine Today.
A 2014 study estimates that every two hours of sitting cancels out the benefits of 20 minutes of exercise.
Standing Desks
Meet the $25 Standing Desk Made of Collapsible Cardboard
'We're disrupting IKEA,' said 41-year-old Canadian entrepreneur Ryan Holmes, who also founded social-media management tool Hootsuite.
Health
New Study Concludes That Standing Isn't Necessarily Healthier Than Sitting Down All Day
Both are problematic in that they encourage a sedentary workday.
Productivity
5 Reasons You Need to Get a Walking Desk Right Now
Here are a few ways you are able to turbocharge your career just by using a walking desk.
Inventions
Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.
Forget leaning in. It's time to lean back. With this recliner behind you, you can slouch on the job like you mean it.
Workplace Wellness
11 Low-Cost Ways to Keep Your Team Healthy
Check out these affordable wellness measures that will help you keep your business running at top speed.
Office Space
Cubicles Were Originally Designed to Set Us Free and Now They're Slowly Killing Us
Working in a box does much more than drive you up a wall -- even the man who designed the cubicle knew that.
Health
In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed
Dutch visual artist Barbara Visser is taking an edgy stand against the dangers of sitting at work all day.