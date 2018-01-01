Staples
More From This Topic
Mergers and Acquisitions
Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger
More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Layoffs
Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ
The 'bloodbath' affected both senior and junior employees.
Mobile Apps
How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones
Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
Acquisitions
Office Depot Shareholders Agree to Staples $6.3 Billion Buyout Offer
This takes us one step closer to an office supply megastore.
Amazon
Taking Aim at the Booming B2B Market, Amazon Launches Marketplace Strictly for U.S. Businesses
The ecommerce giant is intensifying its quest for a piece of the flourishing nearly $8 trillion-dollar business-to-business sector.
Weekly News Roundup
Uber's Unlikely Rival: Your Weekly News Roundup
Learn about the encouraging news for Open Internet advocates and why Beyonce is launching a food delivery service.
Staples
Staples Agrees to Buy Office Depot for $6.3 Billion, Creating an Office-Supply Behemoth
If approved, the deal would combine the No. 1 U.S. office supplier with its closest rival, creating a new company with expected annual revenue of $39 billion.
Mergers
Staples, Office Depot in Advanced Talks to Merge
The combination of the office-supply giants should lead to greater savings, investors believe.
Mergers
Activist Investor Urges Staples to Merge With Office Depot
Starboard Value has written a letter to Staples urging it to merge with rival its big rival.
Crowdfunding
One of These Nifty Inventions Could Soon Land on Staples' Shelves
A remote-controlled LED lightbulb and wireless earbuds are among the finalists in the Crowd2Shelf Contest hosted by office-supply chain Staples and crowdfunding site Fundable.