Staples and Office Depot: U.S. Government 'Simply Wrong' for Trying to Block Merger
Mergers and Acquisitions

More than a year ago, Staples offered to buy Office Depot in a transaction then valued at about $5.5 billion, pressured by declining sales in the office supplies sector and the rise of rivals.
Phil Wahba | 3 min read
Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ
Layoffs

The 'bloodbath' affected both senior and junior employees.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones
Mobile Apps

Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
Reuters | 4 min read
Office Depot Shareholders Agree to Staples $6.3 Billion Buyout Offer
Acquisitions

This takes us one step closer to an office supply megastore.
Reuters | 1 min read
Taking Aim at the Booming B2B Market, Amazon Launches Marketplace Strictly for U.S. Businesses
Amazon

The ecommerce giant is intensifying its quest for a piece of the flourishing nearly $8 trillion-dollar business-to-business sector.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Uber's Unlikely Rival: Your Weekly News Roundup
Weekly News Roundup

Learn about the encouraging news for Open Internet advocates and why Beyonce is launching a food delivery service.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Staples Agrees to Buy Office Depot for $6.3 Billion, Creating an Office-Supply Behemoth
Staples

If approved, the deal would combine the No. 1 U.S. office supplier with its closest rival, creating a new company with expected annual revenue of $39 billion.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Staples, Office Depot in Advanced Talks to Merge
Mergers

The combination of the office-supply giants should lead to greater savings, investors believe.
Reuters | 2 min read
Activist Investor Urges Staples to Merge With Office Depot
Mergers

Starboard Value has written a letter to Staples urging it to merge with rival its big rival.
John Jannarone | 1 min read
One of These Nifty Inventions Could Soon Land on Staples' Shelves
Crowdfunding

A remote-controlled LED lightbulb and wireless earbuds are among the finalists in the Crowd2Shelf Contest hosted by office-supply chain Staples and crowdfunding site Fundable.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
