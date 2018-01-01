startup hiring

Why Being Clueless Can Be a Great Thing

How hiring our first salesperson led me to recognize that cluelessness is at the heart of entrepreneurship.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
6 Ways to Justify Hiring a UI Designer

Key stakeholders will perk up when they hear about lowering development costs and increasing revenue.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
10 Steps to Hiring Your Startup's World-Beating A-Team

Hiring the right team is the one thing you have to get right. Few founders do.
Miriam Rivera | 6 min read
3 Prudent Hiring Practices to Acquire the Best Talent

For starters, have you ever considered that there actually is a substitute for experience?
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
The Case for Hiring Employees With Zero Experience

The key to making a successful hire is to know how that individual will approach each new task.
David Royce | 5 min read
How to Become Better at Hiring Sales Reps

The traditional hiring process is unfair to both employee and employer. Here's how to work around that.
Danny Wong | 4 min read
The 4 Punishing Costs of Making a Bad Hire

The financial wreckage wrought by hiring the wrong person is much too often hidden from the founder's notice.
Adam Robinson | 4 min read
Personality Tests: Helpful Tool or Lazy Shortcut?

Just as a map is not the territory, neither is a personality type the person you're hiring. Be a team builder, not a exam proctor.
George Deeb | 6 min read
7 Critical Traits to Look For In Early Hires

Your first few hires can mean the difference between success and failure. Here's a few traits to look for when hiring early on.
Iman Jalali | 6 min read
What Does a 'Realistic Job Preview' Entail?

In one example, candidates for a job that entailed stacking boxes did just that, to understand what they were in for.
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
