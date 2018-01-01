States

6 Lessons Learned From Student Entrepreneurs in Utah
The entrepreneurial zest of college students in the Beehive State is inspiring.
John Pilmer | 4 min read
For Video Game Developers, These Are the 10 Most Successful States
The video game industry grew four times faster than the American economy.
John Gaudiosi | 5 min read
California Becomes First U.S. State to Ban Plastic Grocery Bags
Do you prefer plastic over paper? Too bad if you live in the Golden State as they will disappear from grocery stores over the next two years.
Reuters | 2 min read
The Best States for Entrepreneurs
We checked out the data and talked to the experts to find the best states that best cater to small business. Here, our look at the places that are going the distance for 'treps.
John Patrick Pullen | 6 min read
