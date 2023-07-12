This U.S. State Was Named Best for Business For the Second Year In a Row CNBC just released its annual rankings for America's Top States for Business

By Jonathan Small

CNBC's annual business rankings are in, and North Carolina wins the prize for America's best state for business in 2023. It's the second straight year the Tar Heel State has earned the top spot.

The study measures all 50 states across ten categories of competitiveness, including workforce, infrastructure, healthcare, the cost of doing business, and the cost of living.

North Carolina's success at attracting and retaining talent across various industries was a big factor in its high ranking.

"Companies in desperate need of skilled workers are going where the people are, and people are going to North Carolina," said CNBC Special Correspondent Scott Cohn. "The state's well-balanced economy is handling the growth well."

North Carolina has also attracted a bucketload of investments from businesses.

In 2023, Bosch made a $130 million investment in the state to expand its power tool manufacturing facility. Cellular therapeutics company ProKidney invested $458 million in a biomanufacturing facility in Greensboro.

Apple recently filed paperwork to build a $1 billion facility in Research Triangle Park. It would be the company's first corporate hub on the East Coast.

Researchers also pointed out that North Carolina is killing it in career education.

"You have one of the most competitive community college systems in America as well in North Carolina, that is attuned to the needs of their industry," said Josh Wright, an executive vice president with labor market analytics firm Lightcast, which worked with CNBC on the study.

Related: Entrepreneurs Are Driving the Most Economic Growth In These 10 U.S. States, According to Shopify Internal Data

Struggles with health care and crime

But North Carolina also has its share of problems, which could be bad for business if not addressed.

According to FBI data, violent crime surged in NC in 2022. The state also ranks near the bottom in health care, with low public health funding and many citizens without health insurance.

Rising political turmoil could also damage the state's standing. North Carolina's Democratic Governor, Roy Cooper and Republican legislators have battled on several key issues. And this week, state Rep. Tricia Cotham changed her political affiliation from Democrat to Republican, weakening Cooper's veto power.

Other highs and lows

Virginia came in second place on CNBC's best-states-for-business list. Tennesee was third, and Georgia was fourth.

The worst state for business? Alaska. Last year, Alaska's GDP dropped by 2.4%, with oil production plummeting to 1970s levels. Meanwhile, the state ranks third as the most expensive to do business — just behind Hawaii and Massachusetts.

Wavy Line
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Healthcare News and Trends States Business News North Carolina workforce economy

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Is Wild': Internet Is Losing It Over Burger King's 20-Slice Cheese Sandwich

The bizarre creation just hit menus in Thailand.

By Emily Rella
Living

Amazon Uses These Psychological Tricks To Take Your Money on Prime Day

Don't fall victim to these Amazon Prime Day traps.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growing a Business

How to Grow Your Business — Even When You Have No Idea What You're Doing

Truly loving your business and thriving off of what you do is the single most valuable key to business success.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
Business News

'That Kind of Goes Hard': Man Goes Viral After Accidentally Dyeing the Home Depot Logo on His Bleached Hair

The laughter-filled clip has amassed over 3.2 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Threads to Implement Changes to Common Complaints After Hitting 100 Million Users

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said the company is working on fixing some of the new app's most talked about issues.

By Madeline Garfinkle