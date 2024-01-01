Stellaris Venture Partners
Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group
With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.
Kolkata-Based Home Decor Brand Nestasia Raises USD 8.35 Mn; Aims for 30 Stores by 2025
The funds will be used to fuel Nestasia's offline store expansion, introduce new product categories, enhance brand building, and support hiring efforts.
Truva, Halden, and Adukale Raise Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Circuit House Technologies Secures USD 4.3 Mn Funding Led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital
The money raised will be put toward expanding teams across functional areas, advancing hardware and software R&D, and "launching India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."
Turno Bags USD 6 Mn in Series A Extension Round from BII and Others
The Bengaluru-based EV segment focused Turno aims to deploy the raised capital for market expansion and build on its battery technology platform.
Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.
Early Partners of Fearless Founders With Audacious Goals
The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm Stellaris Venture Partners is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India.