News and Trends

Zouk Secures USD 10 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Aavishkaar Group

With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based brand aims to expand its exclusive brand outlets to 75 stores, enhance marketing efforts, strengthen its supply chain, and invest in talent across multiple areas.

By Bruce Geller
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Home Decor Brand Nestasia Raises USD 8.35 Mn; Aims for 30 Stores by 2025

The funds will be used to fuel Nestasia's offline store expansion, introduce new product categories, enhance brand building, and support hiring efforts.

News and Trends

Truva, Halden, and Adukale Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Circuit House Technologies Secures USD 4.3 Mn Funding Led by Stellaris Venture Partners and 3one4 Capital

The money raised will be put toward expanding teams across functional areas, advancing hardware and software R&D, and "launching India's next-generation consumer electronics brand in the coming months."

News and Trends

Turno Bags USD 6 Mn in Series A Extension Round from BII and Others

The Bengaluru-based EV segment focused Turno aims to deploy the raised capital for market expansion and build on its battery technology platform.

News and Trends

Digital Lending Platform Propelld Raises USD 25 Mn Debt for NBFC Arm Edgro

The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised money to expand its offerings and market reach.

Finance

Early Partners of Fearless Founders With Audacious Goals

The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm Stellaris Venture Partners is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India.