Early Partners of Fearless Founders With Audacious Goals The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm Stellaris Venture Partners is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India.

By Sujata Sangwan

This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur India. Subscribe »

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rahul Chowdhri, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners

Bengaluru-based VC firm Stellaris Venture Partners is focused on making investments in large, technologically disruptible sectors. Rahul Chowdhri, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, stated that "in that context, we are actively looking at backing founders building companies in SaaS, infra/dev tools, fintech, commerce, climate, brands, gaming, education, health, and agri sector."

The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India. "The ecosystem has enough dry powder to support such startups. However, the more experienced investors will keep pressing for more information. In addition to growth, they will search for businesses that use capital effectively and build with an eye towards unit economics," said Chowdhri.

Chowdhri predicts that late-stage finance will remain challenging. This is a result of both their short exit duration and the discrepancy between founders' and investors' expectations regarding valuation. Late-stage investors will maintain their caution due to the lack of clarity surrounding the near-term exit windows. Second, the majority of late-stage businesses raised their previous round at exorbitant values that will be challenging to defend.

"Our plan is to maintain our current pace of 9–10 investments annually. We invested systematically, and we kept up this pace through 2021. On the other hand, we have always sought out founders who are driven to find solutions to customers' problems, have the appropriate profit structure, and are prepared to accelerate once the PMF (product market fit) is evident. In that regard, we do not anticipate a change in the types of businesses we will support this year.

"We advise all entrepreneurs to avoid running out of money until there is more clarity regarding the sentiment towards late-stage funding," Chowdhri stated.

As a fund, Stellaris consistently maintains a sizable reserve for its current investments. The company may need to use some of these reserves to support good companies.

"We are incredibly fortunate that the majority of our portfolio is exceptionally well capitalised," emphasised Chowdhri.

The venture capital firm claims to closely collaborate with the founders of its portfolio firms to plan their runway and burn. The majority of the companies it engages with place a heavy emphasis on two costs: marketing and human resources.

"Our proactive approach involves working closely with our portfolio companies to diligently strategize and prepare for these crucial areas well in advance, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate potential challenges effectively," said Chowdhri.

Stats:

No of Startups Invested in: 37 since inception including 3 in FY23

No of Exits: 11 since inception

Focus Sectors: SaaS, Dev/Infra, Fintech, Commerce, Consumer Tech, Creator Economy, Climatetech, EVs, Agritech, Education, Healthtech

Fund Size: Investing from 2nd fund (USD 225 million), 1st fund raised in 2018 (USD 90 million)

Ticket Size: USD 250,000 - USD 6 million
Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups, venture capitalists & technology. 

Related Topics

Investors Finance Stellaris Venture Partners

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

This Start-up is Turning Stubble Waste into Sustainable Packaging

Dharaksha was incubated at RCB (Regional Center for Bio-Technology) and initiated with on-ground research and development activities, including engaging with farmers in the villages of Punjab and Haryana to gain insights into the practice of burning stubble waste and understand the underlying reasons behind this phenomenon

By Paromita Gupta
Money & Finance

I Turned $583 into $10 Million. Here's How I Did It and 5 Lessons I Learned Along the Way

Sure, you want to roll your eyes when you hear "day trading." But, I turned the loss of my father and graduating college during the Great Recession into motivation to carve my path in life and do things differently from most.

By Ross Cameron
Leadership

Weaving a Legacy

N K Chaudhary, popularly known as NKC, founded Jaipur Rugs with just two looms and nine weavers in his hometown of Churu

By Shrabona Ghosh
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Finance

A Founder-First VC Firm That Likes Bold Ideas

BEENEXT's funding prospects for the coming year are optimistic as it continues to identify promising founders and their ground-breaking startup ideas.

By Sujata Sangwan
Growing a Business

The 5 Most Important Cognitive Biases Holding You Back

As leaders, we must constantly seek ways to improve our craft — after all, leadership is a skill that must be intentionally honed

By Hanif Lalani