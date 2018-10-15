Investors

Startups Need More Than Money to Succeed -- They Need Smart Money
Investors

Startups need investors who bring not only cash to the table, but also their networks and business acumen.
Max Lyadvinsky | 6 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 10: 'I Don't Know If I Can Drop F-Bombs on Elevator Pitch'
Project Grow

One entrepreneur has to rein in his enthusiasm after an excellent pitch meeting.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
The 10 Things You Should Cover in Every Investment Pitch (Infographic)
Pitching Investors

If you want to wow potential investors, you need to cover your bases.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 9: Ride-Sharing, but With Teslas
Project Grow

It doesn't matter how great your idea is if you can't communicate it clearly.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 7: Is There Actually a Business Here?
Project Grow

The judges say they take bribes, but mostly they give funding, credit and advice.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
Startup Mistakes

There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
John Rampton | 5 min read
(Podcast) What This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Business for $217 Million Looks for in the Companies She Invests in
Success Stories

Lizanne Falsetto, the founder of ThinkThin, talks about her new venture, LF Advisory, and the types of people she wants to work with.
Stephen J. Bronner
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 6: 'This Category Is Absolutely Exploding'
Project Grow

For a pitch to be successful, the judges must see a foolproof method of bringing a product to market.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Businesses You Didn't Know Your Favorite Celebrities Own
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

These celebrities took their careers to the business world.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire
Elon Musk

Musk has become known for his erratic, off-the-cuff online statements, but he's now paying the price and stepping down as Tesla's chairman.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
