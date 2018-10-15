Investors
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
See where the Amazon founder is investing his money.
More From This Topic
Investors
Startups Need More Than Money to Succeed -- They Need Smart Money
Startups need investors who bring not only cash to the table, but also their networks and business acumen.
Project Grow
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 10: 'I Don't Know If I Can Drop F-Bombs on Elevator Pitch'
One entrepreneur has to rein in his enthusiasm after an excellent pitch meeting.
Pitching Investors
The 10 Things You Should Cover in Every Investment Pitch (Infographic)
If you want to wow potential investors, you need to cover your bases.
Project Grow
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 9: Ride-Sharing, but With Teslas
It doesn't matter how great your idea is if you can't communicate it clearly.
Project Grow
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 7: Is There Actually a Business Here?
The judges say they take bribes, but mostly they give funding, credit and advice.
Startup Mistakes
9 Dumb Ways Smart Founders Have Managed to Kill Their Companies
There are mistakes everybody should know to avoid.
Success Stories
(Podcast) What This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Business for $217 Million Looks for in the Companies She Invests in
Lizanne Falsetto, the founder of ThinkThin, talks about her new venture, LF Advisory, and the types of people she wants to work with.
Project Grow
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 6: 'This Category Is Absolutely Exploding'
For a pitch to be successful, the judges must see a foolproof method of bringing a product to market.
Celebrity Entrepreneurs
Businesses You Didn't Know Your Favorite Celebrities Own
These celebrities took their careers to the business world.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire
Musk has become known for his erratic, off-the-cuff online statements, but he's now paying the price and stepping down as Tesla's chairman.