Sujata Sangwan

Former Sr. Correspondent

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups, venture capitalists & technology. 

Latest

Finance

Optimistic About Finding Category-Defining Companies

Kae Capital is continuously searching for category-defining startups to invest in and is hopeful about discovering them during this time.

Finance

Looking to Support Visionary & Ambitious Entrepreneurs

Co-founder and CEO Neeraj Tyagi stated that We Founder Circle would prioritise adding more tech startups to its portfolio during times of crisis, especially in industries like SaaS, Climate tech, AI, and Fintech.

Finance

Invests in Promising Startups at Every Stage of Growth

Lead Angels evaluates high conviction ideas that, among other things, have a notable amount of traction, a valuable offer, a high entry barrier, and a good founder pedigree.

Finance

Transformative Capital for the New Indian Economy

3one4 Capital is targeting early-stage startups in consumer internet, SaaS, fintech, and enterprise & SMB digitization, while expanding its investments in digital health and climate tech.

Finance

Early Partners of Fearless Founders With Audacious Goals

The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm Stellaris Venture Partners is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India.

Finance

Supporting Technologies That are Solving Pressing Global Problems

According to Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, "We prefer to be the first institutional VC investor in the startup and preferably lead the round."

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...