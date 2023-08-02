Sujata Sangwan
Optimistic About Finding Category-Defining Companies
Kae Capital is continuously searching for category-defining startups to invest in and is hopeful about discovering them during this time.
Looking to Support Visionary & Ambitious Entrepreneurs
Co-founder and CEO Neeraj Tyagi stated that We Founder Circle would prioritise adding more tech startups to its portfolio during times of crisis, especially in industries like SaaS, Climate tech, AI, and Fintech.
Invests in Promising Startups at Every Stage of Growth
Lead Angels evaluates high conviction ideas that, among other things, have a notable amount of traction, a valuable offer, a high entry barrier, and a good founder pedigree.
Transformative Capital for the New Indian Economy
3one4 Capital is targeting early-stage startups in consumer internet, SaaS, fintech, and enterprise & SMB digitization, while expanding its investments in digital health and climate tech.
Early Partners of Fearless Founders With Audacious Goals
The early-stage, technology-focused, sector-agnostic investment firm Stellaris Venture Partners is optimistic about founders who are persistent and committed to tackling significant challenges in India.
Supporting Technologies That are Solving Pressing Global Problems
According to Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner of Speciale Invest, "We prefer to be the first institutional VC investor in the startup and preferably lead the round."